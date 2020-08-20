David Dean Rolstad, 65, passed away August 4, 2020 in Denver, Co. He was born in Veblen, SD to Harold and Margaret Rolstad in a family of 12 children. He started his education in a country school in Stiles, ND and continued his schooling in Lidgerwood, ND before moving with his family to Fargo, ND in 1967. David received his high school diploma from Woodrow Wilson Community High. In 1976, he married Leanne Portsche in Fargo. Thereafter, they relocated to Bozeman, MT and then to Spokane, WA.
David overcame several challenges while working full time and attending college. With dedication and perseverance he graduated in 1992 from Highland Community College of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. His nursing career took him from Seattle to Glendale, AZ and finally to Folsom, CA. He specifically loved cardiac intensive care. After 28 years in nursing David retired recently on July 16, 2020 from Dignity Health in Sacramento, Ca. He was moving to Ocala, FL to begin the next chapter in his life.
David loved to travel and to spend priceless time with his 6 children and 6 grandchildren. He returned many times to North Dakota and Minnesota in the past 37 years in order to remain connected to his family. Every trip required a stop at his favorite restaurant, Mexican Village. He looked forward to retirement and getting out on the road to camp, commune with nature, play golf and to make his annual trek to Washington for the Dave Matthews Band concert at The Gorge. He made many lifelong friends there over 17 years. His favorite quote was, "You must have fear and faith to succeed in life. Leave the fear behind you and keep the faith in what you want to accomplish."
David kept the faith. He was a good man. He overcame adversity during his life journey from an impoverished childhood to becoming a successful and respected colleague in his profession. But his greatest accomplishment will be the values his children carry forward that he gave them as their father.
David is survived by his six children, Chad (Erin) Rolstad of Calgary Alberta, Canada, Tyler (Cassie) Rolstad of Silverdale, WA, Nicole Rolstad of Denver, CO, Shawn Rolstad of Folsom, CA, Julia Rolstad of Folsom, CA and Blake Rolstad of Folsom, CA; two brothers, Duane (Joyce) Rolstad of Buffalo, MN, Randy Rolstad of West Fargo, ND; five sisters, Pat (Randy) Arneson of Cogswell, ND, Renae (Don) Haase of Lidgerwood, ND, LaVonne (Dave) Schroeder of Moorhead, MN, Sandra (Wally) Haase of Lidgerwood, ND and Nancy Boudreau of Lidgerwood, ND; brother-in-law, Gerald Bohnenstingl of Lidgerwood, ND and Six grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers Gary Rolstad, Glenn Rolstad and Steven Rolstad; one sister Doris Bohnenstingl.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials please send donations to the American Heart Association
. (www.heart.org
)