David Mark Dominguez was born November 26, 1980 on Thanksgiving Day and we'll always be grateful to God for the time we he was with us on earth.

He was the first born along with his twin sister April. Born to Mark and Carol Dominguez. He also has two younger sisters; Christina and Danelle. David was a kind soul with an adventurous spirit. He was an amazing chef who loved to cook for his people. He was a "Treasure Hunter" who could find treasure in the most unlikely places. He had a warm laugh that would fill up a room and his presence will be sorely missed. He along with his beautiful Fiancee Rabecca were taken from us way too soon on May 20, 2019. He is survived by his 'Baby Girl Raven', his parents Mark and Carol Dominguez, his three sisters April, Christina and Danelle, his brother- in -laws Brian and Justin, his nieces and nephews Dillon, Gabby, Ezekiel, Corey, Enoch, Jenny and his Grandma Audrey. And many other beloved family members and friends. It seems way too soon to say goodbye.

David's Celebration of life will be Thursday June 13, 2019 at 11 am. At Loomis Basin Community Park South 3553 Ong Place in Loomis 95650 Published in Auburn Journal on June 7, 2019

