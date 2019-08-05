"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."
By Del's favorite author, Dr. Seuss
The most warm, wonderful and bear-of-a-man has started a new adventure. Anyone who knew Del knew how much he loved traveling and seeing this amazing world. He leaves behind the love of his life, Charlene (Charley), who from the moment they met knew that they would never be apart and were together for over 43 years.
Del also leaves behind 3 children and 4 grandchildren. Daughter, Michele, and Son-in-Law, Sam Leaf and their twin boys, Logan and Evan, who affectionately call him Pop-Pop. Son, Scott, and Daughter-in-Law, Azure Kelty and their 2 children, Jeremy and Sierra, who lovingly call him Grandpa, and Son, Josh Kelty, and Son-in-Law, Greg Malloy.
Del was born in Pasadena, Ca. to Elaine and Dan Kelty and was one of four sons, David, Darrel, Del and Danny.
Del also leaves behind many wonderful friends and his racquetball geezers (RBG's).
Del was the retired Chief of Security and Investigations for the Placer County Department of Health and Human Services. He has 34 years of law enforcement experience, as a Los Angeles Co. Deputy Sheriff, a Sacramento Co. Deputy Sheriff, and an Investigator with the Placer Co. District Attorney's Office.
Del served 25 years in the military, 10 years as a Corpsman with the Marine Corps and 15 years as a Medic with the Nevada Air National Guard.
From 1985-2017, he was an instructor and consultant for U.C. Davis presenting training to law enforcement officers and social service workers.
He has given presentations in 47 of the 58 California Counties and 2 other States, Colorado and Hawaii.
Del was very passionate about the gift of blood donations. Given his strong belief, he had donated 26.5 gallons over his lifetime. In honor of Del's extraordinary blood donation efforts, please consider making a donation to your local blood bank or in his name.
From his wife, Charley, "Honey, I love you to the moon and back." "It's all good."
"End of watch 7/3/19 at 07:15, we will take it from here."
Published in Auburn Journal on Aug. 5, 2019