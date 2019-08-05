Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delvin Kelty. View Sign Featured

"Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."

By Del's favorite author, Dr. Seuss

The most warm, wonderful and bear-of-a-man has started a new adventure. Anyone who knew Del knew how much he loved traveling and seeing this amazing world. He leaves behind the love of his life, Charlene (Charley), who from the moment they met knew that they would never be apart and were together for over 43 years.

Del also leaves behind 3 children and 4 grandchildren. Daughter, Michele, and Son-in-Law, Sam Leaf and their twin boys, Logan and Evan, who affectionately call him Pop-Pop. Son, Scott, and Daughter-in-Law, Azure Kelty and their 2 children, Jeremy and Sierra, who lovingly call him Grandpa, and Son, Josh Kelty, and Son-in-Law, Greg Malloy.

Del was born in Pasadena, Ca. to Elaine and Dan Kelty and was one of four sons, David, Darrel, Del and Danny.

Del also leaves behind many wonderful friends and his racquetball geezers (RBG's).

Del was the retired Chief of Security and Investigations for the Placer County Department of Health and Human Services. He has 34 years of law enforcement experience, as a Los Angeles Co. Deputy Sheriff, a Sacramento Co. Deputy Sheriff, and an Investigator with the Placer Co. District Attorney's Office.

Del served 25 years in the military, 10 years as a Corpsman with the Marine Corps and 15 years as a Medic with the Nevada Air National Guard.

From 1985-2017, he was an instructor and consultant for U.C. Davis presenting training to law enforcement officers and social service workers.

He has given presentations in 47 of the 58 California Counties and 2 other States, Colorado and Hawaii.

Del was very passionate about the gift of blood donations. Given his strong belief, he had donated 26.5 gallons over his lifetime. In honor of Del's extraordinary blood donation efforts, please consider making a donation to your local blood bank or in his name.

From his wife, Charley, "Honey, I love you to the moon and back." "It's all good."

"End of watch 7/3/19 at 07:15, we will take it from here." "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."By Del's favorite author, Dr. SeussThe most warm, wonderful and bear-of-a-man has started a new adventure. Anyone who knew Del knew how much he loved traveling and seeing this amazing world. He leaves behind the love of his life, Charlene (Charley), who from the moment they met knew that they would never be apart and were together for over 43 years.Del also leaves behind 3 children and 4 grandchildren. Daughter, Michele, and Son-in-Law, Sam Leaf and their twin boys, Logan and Evan, who affectionately call him Pop-Pop. Son, Scott, and Daughter-in-Law, Azure Kelty and their 2 children, Jeremy and Sierra, who lovingly call him Grandpa, and Son, Josh Kelty, and Son-in-Law, Greg Malloy.Del was born in Pasadena, Ca. to Elaine and Dan Kelty and was one of four sons, David, Darrel, Del and Danny.Del also leaves behind many wonderful friends and his racquetball geezers (RBG's).Del was the retired Chief of Security and Investigations for the Placer County Department of Health and Human Services. He has 34 years of law enforcement experience, as a Los Angeles Co. Deputy Sheriff, a Sacramento Co. Deputy Sheriff, and an Investigator with the Placer Co. District Attorney's Office.Del served 25 years in the military, 10 years as a Corpsman with the Marine Corps and 15 years as a Medic with the Nevada Air National Guard.From 1985-2017, he was an instructor and consultant for U.C. Davis presenting training to law enforcement officers and social service workers.He has given presentations in 47 of the 58 California Counties and 2 other States, Colorado and Hawaii.Del was very passionate about the gift of blood donations. Given his strong belief, he had donated 26.5 gallons over his lifetime. In honor of Del's extraordinary blood donation efforts, please consider making a donation to your local blood bank or in his name.From his wife, Charley, "Honey, I love you to the moon and back." "It's all good.""End of watch 7/3/19 at 07:15, we will take it from here." Published in Auburn Journal on Aug. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Auburn Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All California obituaries "Folsom Telegraph, The" "Placer Herald, The" "Press-Tribune, The" Appeal Democrat Auburn Journal Bakersfield Californian Blue Pacific News Carmel Valley News Catalina Islander Chico Enterprise-Record Colfax Record Colusa Sun-Herald Corning Observer Culver City News Daily Breeze Daily Bulletin Daily Democrat Daily News Daily Pilot Daily Press Del Mar Times Desert Dispatch East Bay Times El Dorado Hills Telegraph Encinitas Advocate Event-News Enterprise Fort Bragg Advocate-News Fresno Bee Gardena Valley News Gazette Newspapers Gilroy Dispatch Glendale News-Press Glenn County Transcript Granite Bay Press-Tribune Hesperia Star Hollister Free Lance Imperial Valley Press Online Inyo Register La Cañada Valley Sun La Jolla Light La Mirada Lamplighter Lake County Record-Bee Lincoln News Messenger Lodi-News Sentinel Los Angeles Daily News Los Angeles Times Los Cerritos Community News Mammoth Times Marin Independent Journal Merced Sun Star Mercury News Modesto Bee Monterey Herald Orange County News Orange County Register Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times Palos Verdes Peninsula News Paradise Post Paramount Journal Pasadena Star-News Petaluma Argus-Courier Pomerado News Press Democrat Press-Telegram Ramona Sentinel Rancho Santa Fe Review Redding Record Searchlight Redlands Daily Facts San Bernardino County Sun San Diego Union-Tribune San Francisco Chronicle San Gabriel Valley Tribune San Luis Obispo County Tribune Santa Barbara News-Press Santa Cruz Sentinel Solana Beach Sun Sonoma Index-Tribune The Alpine Sun The Antelope Valley Press The Beach Reporter The Burbank Leader The Desert Sun The East County Californian The Independent The Loomis News The Mendocino Beacon The Morgan Hill Times The Porterville Recorder The Press-Enterprise The Record The Reporter The Sacramento Bee The Salinas Californian The Santa Clarita Valley Signal The Seal Beach Sun The Sierra Star The Star-News The WillitsNews Times Herald Online Times-Standard Tulare County Ukiah Daily Journal Ventura County Star Westminster Herald-Journal Whittier Daily News Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations