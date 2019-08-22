Dianne (Chieko) Gilliand, 90, passed away on August 17, 2019, in Auburn, California. She was the widow of Donald Gilliand. They shared 43 years of marriage together. Born in Kanda, Tokyo, Japan, she was the daughter of Saburo and Naka (Hisatani) Hasagawa. Dianne moved to the United States in 1953. Dianne enjoyed singing on stage in Japan and carried that love over with Sakura Productions in Sacramento. Later, she was employed as a cake decorator. Her hobbies include painting, crocheting, and reading. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She enjoyed serving her community by crocheting and donating baby blankets to Church humanitarian services. She is survived by her brothers Akio and Masayuki Hasagawa, her son, Aaron Gilliland, and her daughters, Cynthia Oyoung and Loraine Jordan. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 23 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 287 Poet Smith Dr, Auburn with interment at Lakeside Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Folsom. The viewing will be held from 10:00 am to the time of the service.
Published in Auburn Journal on Aug. 22, 2019