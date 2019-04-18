Born in Ohio June 10, 1942 to Joseph and Ruth (Hiner) Parsons. The family moved to California in 1947 and settled in the Loomis Basin in 1955. Donald attended Placer High School. He joined the Navy in December of 1959 and served on the Aircraft Carrier USS Ranger CV-61 joining the crew for its maiden Westpac cruise whilecompleting high school graduation requirements. Donald was a member of the VFW Post 0775 in Loomis, CA. Donald served as a Placer County Deputy Sheriff and later finished his law enforcement career as a Sergeant in the Sheriff's Department of Cumberland County, Tennessee. While in Tennessee he served on the Governor's Taskforce on Drugs and worked on prisoner welfare issues. Donald returned to California and went into the printing business owning Western Graphics in Penryn and later Standard Printing in Loomis. Don and Connie would own several businesses in the area including the Alibi Bar, Classic Limousine, Parsons Office Products and Parsons Printing. Donald lost a long battle with heart disease and cancer on March 11, 2019 passing peacefully surrounded by his family. Donald is survived by his wife Connie, daughters Angel Abrams and Kimberly Parsons, stepsons Michael and John Casey, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild, two brothers Joseph and Robert Parsons and his sister Marsha Rossi. Please join us for "A Celebration of Life",Saturday April 27, 2019 at 11:30 AM, New Hope Church (Loomis Grange Hall), 6486 Colwell Road, Penryn, CA
Published in Auburn Journal on Apr. 18, 2019