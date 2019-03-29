Celebrating the life of Donald W Chapman
Born on July 27, 1932 in Northboro, Iowa to the parents of Edgar and Oralea Chapman, where he lived until 1952. He was the third of ten children. He attended Northboro High school. After graduation he began a career working in Postal Services and retired in 1989 after serving for 28 years. He lived in Roseville, CA. He married Beverly Jackson on July 18, 1954 at Shenandoah, Iowa. He was a member of Epworth Methodist Church. Donald was involved in American Legion Post 169, Fleet Reserve Branch 230, and International Order of The Moose. He served in the Navy Service from 1952 to 1955 during the Korean War. He is survived by his wife Beverly, daughter Denise, son Gregory, Grandsons Donald and Matthew, granddaughter Melissa, great grandson Donald Jacob, sisters Elaine Ohnmact of Essex, Iowa, Lois Jean Foxworthy of Elkhorn Nebraska, Dianna Hall of Westboro, MO and Donna Yost of Eaton, Colorado.
Published in Auburn Journal on Mar. 29, 2019