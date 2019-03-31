Dorothy Hall Overton, age 94, passed away peacefully on March 13th, 2019 in Grass Valley, California. Born on April 17th, 1924 in Ordway, Colorado, she was the daughter of Henry and Lida Ruby. She graduated with a Bachelors of Arts in English from San Jose State University and was employed as an elementary school teacher for several years at Alta Vista Elementary School. She was a member of the Friends of the Auburn Library, the American Association of University Women, the League of Women Voters, and the First Congregational Church of Auburn and served on the Board of Christian Nurture. Dorothy was made an Auburn Branch Honorary Life Member for her service in the Auburn Community. She enjoyed being an active member of her community. She loved jazz music, social occasions and traveling.
She is survived by her daughter Belinda Hill, grandchildren Dwight Hall, Elizabeth Bertie, Jessica McBroome, James Hill, and great grandchildren Emily Lee, Auburn McBroome and Henry McBroome. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dwight Hall, her second husband Everett Overton, and her children Jimmy Hall and Diane Hall.
A service will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 11am. at the First Congregational Church of Auburn.
Published in Auburn Journal on Mar. 31, 2019