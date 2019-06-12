Douglas P. Carlson was born to parents Russell and Marjorie on August 19, 1960 and passed away on June 4, 2019 at the age of 58. Doug was born in Palo Alto, Ca living in Roseville for the past 15 years. He is survived by his daughter Nicole, granddaughter Elilah, sisters Cindy and Chris and brothers Don, Keith and Dave. And many other beloved family members and friends. Doug was an amazing cook that loved to use chili peppers from his own garden in his recipes to go along with his own hand crafted beer. He enjoyed golfing with his friends and playing online trivia at local pubs and eateries. He was a guy of few fast words but always there for you in a pinch no questions asked. Doug had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed. It is way too soon to say goodbye. Doug will be laid to rest on Friday June 14, 2019 at 11am. Roseville Cemetery District, 421 Berry St, Roseville Ca 95678.
Published in Auburn Journal on June 12, 2019