Duane Leon Magorian passed away peacefully on July 18th at his home surrounded by family with his two oldest granddaughters holding his hands.
Duane was born on September 13, 1950 in Delano, California to Doris Madge and Henry Ward Magorian. After growing up in Pinoche, Ca, he graduated from Hollister High School in 1968. From there, he received an AA Degree in Aircraft Mechanics from Gavilan Junior College. After college he served in the Navy from 1970 to 1974 as an aircraft mechanic.
In 1974 he moved to Foresthill where he met and married Karen Gruhlke. They married on November 5, 1977 in Foresthill and this is where they called home. He is survived by his two children Melissa and Brett, his daughter-in-law (daughter #2) Cortney, and his four grandchildren Kennedie, Rylee, Lilly and Kalea.
While living in Foresthill, Duane started working at the saw mill in 1976 until it shut down in 1992. After the mill shut down he briefly worked as a diesel mechanic, but quickly changed his profession and entered the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He started off his correctional duties at Mule Creek Prison in Ione, and eventually landed at California State Prison of Sacramento (New Folsom) where he worked until retiring in April of this year.
Duane loved spending time with his family. He also loved the outdoors. Anytime he could go hunting, fishing or camping he would.
Duane is preceded in death by his wife Karen, whom he was married to for 36 years, and both his parents.
A graveside service will be held in his hometown of Foresthill at 4 pm on Saturday, July 27th at the Foresthill Community Cemetery located at 6220 Church Street, all are welcome. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Foresthill Memorial Hall located at 24601 Harrison Street.
Published in Auburn Journal on July 24, 2019