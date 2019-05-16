Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ed Wallace. View Sign Featured



Edmond Neil Wallace Born July 10, 1949 in Sacramento died peacefully on May 4, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was proceeded in death by his parents John A. Wallace and Marjorie Marcella Wallace and his sister Victoria Wallace Peetz. Ed grew up in Tahoe Park where he attended Tahoe Elementary and Hiram Johnson High School. We went on to the Airforce Reserves before he got married to Celeste Myers and moved to River Park. Ed moved to Lincoln in the early eighties where he lived on his family's ranch. He loved his time working with the cattle and tending to the land in his spare time. Ed's entire professional life was in the food and beverage industry. He started his career with Vons Market and then went on to work for Pepsi and 7-Up Bottling Company. He retired from NorCal Beverage. After Ed retired, he and his wife Linda moved to Alta where they were embraced by the community. Ed was incredibly proud of his work with the local church's food closet and he looked forward every week to distributing food to those in need. Ed is survived by his wife Linda Wallace, his daughters Lori (Wallace) Milne and Shari (Wallace) McHugh, step-daughter Natilee Witt and their husbands. In addition, Ed is survived by Linda's other two children Susan Chapman and Brian Chapman. Ed had eight grandchildren Paige and Ryleigh McGuire, Braden and Faith McHugh, Catalina and Jack Chapman, Zoe Duemmel and Gracie Witt. Friends, family and neighbors please join us for a celebration of Ed's life on Saturday May 25 at 3:00 pm at Sierra First Baptist Church at 33990 Alta Bonnynook Road in Alta. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Sierra First Baptist Church Food Closet at PO Box 659, Alta CA 95701. Published in Auburn Journal on May 16, 2019

