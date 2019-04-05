Featured Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Clinton Browning. View Sign

Edward Clinton Browning, Age 85, passed away peacefully at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital surrounded by his family on Friday March 22, 2019. He was born on January 2, 1934 in Picton, Texas to Alston Clinton Browning and Minnie Lee Green. After finishing grade school and high school in Texas, he enlisted into the Air Force and was stationed in Chicago Illinois. During his time in the service he worked nights at a gas station. It was also during this time he met the love of his life, Patricia Browning and they were married on March 17, 1955. They had 3 sons, Reese, Charles and Daniel. After leaving the service, they moved back to Texas where Edward attended a few semesters at Arlington State College before College gave way to working to support his family. He often worked several jobs at the same time. One of them was working for a contractor who built homes. His family lived in one of the homes they built for a time. He then landed a job working for Texas Instruments for a few years. The big move came when he moved his family to California. After working for a couple of companies, he landed a job with Hewlett Packard where he worked for 28 years before retiring. Edward loved family gatherings, parties with friends, participating in sports, farming, gardening, wood working, fishing and coaching his sons in the sports they participated in. He was fiercely competitive, always striving to get the very best out of himself and others. In retirement, he and his wife moved to a small farm for several years where they built a beautiful place for family and friends to gather and enjoy. They also did some traveling and lived in Tucson, AZ. for a few years before moving to Auburn, Ca. While living in Auburn, Edward and Patricia decided to become partners in the Purchase of Old Town Pizza in 2002. He loved Old Town Pizza and proudly wore the branded merchandise, worked in the restaurant, and attended events. Edward is survived by his beloved wife Patricia Browning, his sister Shirley Lee, his three sons, Reese, Charles and Daniel and numerous nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life for Edward Browning will be held at Old Town Pizza Roseville located at 120 Church Street on Saturday, April 27th from 10am until 2pm. All who knew, or were positively impacted, by Edward are welcome to attend. Edward's family has been touched and deeply appreciate the outpouring of loving words, cards, flowers, and food during this time. If anyone is moved to offer some sort of gift the family asks that you donate to or non-profit in his name. Edward loved organizations that helped people and organizations that benefited and strengthened the community. Edward Clinton Browning, Age 85, passed away peacefully at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital surrounded by his family on Friday March 22, 2019. He was born on January 2, 1934 in Picton, Texas to Alston Clinton Browning and Minnie Lee Green. After finishing grade school and high school in Texas, he enlisted into the Air Force and was stationed in Chicago Illinois. During his time in the service he worked nights at a gas station. It was also during this time he met the love of his life, Patricia Browning and they were married on March 17, 1955. They had 3 sons, Reese, Charles and Daniel. After leaving the service, they moved back to Texas where Edward attended a few semesters at Arlington State College before College gave way to working to support his family. He often worked several jobs at the same time. One of them was working for a contractor who built homes. His family lived in one of the homes they built for a time. He then landed a job working for Texas Instruments for a few years. The big move came when he moved his family to California. After working for a couple of companies, he landed a job with Hewlett Packard where he worked for 28 years before retiring. Edward loved family gatherings, parties with friends, participating in sports, farming, gardening, wood working, fishing and coaching his sons in the sports they participated in. He was fiercely competitive, always striving to get the very best out of himself and others. In retirement, he and his wife moved to a small farm for several years where they built a beautiful place for family and friends to gather and enjoy. They also did some traveling and lived in Tucson, AZ. for a few years before moving to Auburn, Ca. While living in Auburn, Edward and Patricia decided to become partners in the Purchase of Old Town Pizza in 2002. He loved Old Town Pizza and proudly wore the branded merchandise, worked in the restaurant, and attended events. Edward is survived by his beloved wife Patricia Browning, his sister Shirley Lee, his three sons, Reese, Charles and Daniel and numerous nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life for Edward Browning will be held at Old Town Pizza Roseville located at 120 Church Street on Saturday, April 27th from 10am until 2pm. All who knew, or were positively impacted, by Edward are welcome to attend. Edward's family has been touched and deeply appreciate the outpouring of loving words, cards, flowers, and food during this time. If anyone is moved to offer some sort of gift the family asks that you donate to or non-profit in his name. Edward loved organizations that helped people and organizations that benefited and strengthened the community. Published in Auburn Journal on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Auburn Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All California obituaries "Folsom Telegraph, The" "Placer Herald, The" "Press-Tribune, The" Appeal Democrat Auburn Journal Bakersfield Californian Blue Pacific News Carmel Valley News Catalina Islander Chico Enterprise-Record Colfax Record Colusa Sun-Herald Corning Observer Culver City News Daily Breeze Daily Bulletin Daily Democrat Daily News Daily Pilot Daily Press Del Mar Times Desert Dispatch East Bay Times El Dorado Hills Telegraph Encinitas Advocate Event-News Enterprise Fort Bragg Advocate-News Fresno Bee Gardena Valley News Gazette Newspapers Glendale News-Press Glenn County Transcript Granite Bay Press-Tribune Hesperia Star Imperial Valley Press Online Inyo Register La Cañada Valley Sun La Jolla Light La Mirada Lamplighter Lake County Record-Bee Lincoln News Messenger Lodi-News Sentinel Los Angeles Daily News Los Angeles Times Los Cerritos Community News Mammoth Times Marin Independent Journal Merced Sun Star Mercury News Modesto Bee Monterey Herald Orange County Register Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times Palos Verdes Peninsula News Paradise Post Pasadena Star-News Petaluma Argus-Courier Pomerado News Press Democrat Press-Telegram Ramona Sentinel Rancho Santa Fe Review Redding Record Searchlight Redlands Daily Facts San Bernardino County Sun San Diego Union-Tribune San Francisco Chronicle San Gabriel Valley Tribune San Luis Obispo County Tribune Santa Barbara News-Press Santa Cruz Sentinel Solana Beach Sun Sonoma Index-Tribune The Alpine Sun The Antelope Valley Press The Beach Reporter The Burbank Leader The Desert Sun The East County Californian The Independent The Loomis News The Mendocino Beacon The Porterville Recorder The Press-Enterprise The Record The Reporter The Sacramento Bee The Salinas Californian The Santa Clarita Valley Signal The Seal Beach Sun The Sierra Star The Star-News The WillitsNews Times Herald Online Times-Standard Tulare County Ukiah Daily Journal Ventura County Star Whittier Daily News Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations