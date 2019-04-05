Edward Clinton Browning, Age 85, passed away peacefully at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital surrounded by his family on Friday March 22, 2019. He was born on January 2, 1934 in Picton, Texas to Alston Clinton Browning and Minnie Lee Green. After finishing grade school and high school in Texas, he enlisted into the Air Force and was stationed in Chicago Illinois. During his time in the service he worked nights at a gas station. It was also during this time he met the love of his life, Patricia Browning and they were married on March 17, 1955. They had 3 sons, Reese, Charles and Daniel. After leaving the service, they moved back to Texas where Edward attended a few semesters at Arlington State College before College gave way to working to support his family. He often worked several jobs at the same time. One of them was working for a contractor who built homes. His family lived in one of the homes they built for a time. He then landed a job working for Texas Instruments for a few years. The big move came when he moved his family to California. After working for a couple of companies, he landed a job with Hewlett Packard where he worked for 28 years before retiring. Edward loved family gatherings, parties with friends, participating in sports, farming, gardening, wood working, fishing and coaching his sons in the sports they participated in. He was fiercely competitive, always striving to get the very best out of himself and others. In retirement, he and his wife moved to a small farm for several years where they built a beautiful place for family and friends to gather and enjoy. They also did some traveling and lived in Tucson, AZ. for a few years before moving to Auburn, Ca. While living in Auburn, Edward and Patricia decided to become partners in the Purchase of Old Town Pizza in 2002. He loved Old Town Pizza and proudly wore the branded merchandise, worked in the restaurant, and attended events. Edward is survived by his beloved wife Patricia Browning, his sister Shirley Lee, his three sons, Reese, Charles and Daniel and numerous nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life for Edward Browning will be held at Old Town Pizza Roseville located at 120 Church Street on Saturday, April 27th from 10am until 2pm. All who knew, or were positively impacted, by Edward are welcome to attend. Edward's family has been touched and deeply appreciate the outpouring of loving words, cards, flowers, and food during this time. If anyone is moved to offer some sort of gift the family asks that you donate to or non-profit in his name. Edward loved organizations that helped people and organizations that benefited and strengthened the community.
Published in Auburn Journal on Apr. 5, 2019