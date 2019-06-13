Eleanor Whitehead passed peacefully in her home on May 3, 2019. Born in 1924 in Oakland and grew up there. She had 48 years with her husband Jack Whitehead, who passed away in 1993. She had 5 children and moved to Auburn in 1967. She enjoyed singing in her church choir, bus trips, and being with her family. She is survived by daughter, Patricia Whitehead-Bor, sons Mr. & Mrs. Dan Whitehead, & Mr. & Mrs. James Whitehead, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Memorial mass at St. Teresa's Church, 11600 Atwood Rd, on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Reception to follow at the Elks Lodge, 195 Pine St. in Auburn.
Published in Auburn Journal on June 13, 2019