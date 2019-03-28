Featured Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest William Frost Jr. . View Sign

Ernest William Frost Jr. Sharon's "California Chrome" celebrated the last five years of life with Sharon Frost, his second wife.

Always thinking of others, never complaining, clear minded to the end, Ernie lived, loved, worked, and had traveled to all states. More Recent trips included: Death Valley, Donner Lake, Sierra Valley, Westwood, Reno, Harris Center for Performing Arts, FLC, and NAPA.

An attendee of Sr. functions in Folsom, Ernie served as President of Golden West Air Streamers, Zone Chairman and 3x Past President of Orangevale Lions Club. Then 39 years with Folsom City Host Lions Club. Always a mechanic: A ship sitter for submarines at Mare Island 1938-1942, AT6s in WWII Army Air Core Western Training Command in Pacos, TX, continuous American Legion membership (1946-2019), currently with AL Post 362, Associate Member of US Submarine Veterans Gold Country Base.

Ernie was proud to have kept Trainer Craft Airworthy, proud to have served the US Army Air Core and proud to have been employed from high school until retirement (1938-1983).

Preceded in death by parents Ernest and Aline Frost, daughters JoAnna McClymond and Jane Frost, sister Goldie Elia. Survived by grands Chris (Lisa) Brownell, Teresa (Chuck) McClymond, several great grands, nieces and nephews and sister in law Ruthie Anderson (90).

The services will be held at 11am, Mt. Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Ln Fair Oaks, 95628 on March 29th. A celebration of life will follow after at 1pm, Lew Howard Clubhouse, 7100 Baldwin Dam Rd, Folsom, CA 95630.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Legion Post 362 or Folsom City Host Lions Club in his name.

Ernest William Frost Jr. Sharon's "California Chrome" celebrated the last five years of life with Sharon Frost, his second wife.Always thinking of others, never complaining, clear minded to the end, Ernie lived, loved, worked, and had traveled to all states. More Recent trips included: Death Valley, Donner Lake, Sierra Valley, Westwood, Reno, Harris Center for Performing Arts, FLC, and NAPA.An attendee of Sr. functions in Folsom, Ernie served as President of Golden West Air Streamers, Zone Chairman and 3x Past President of Orangevale Lions Club. Then 39 years with Folsom City Host Lions Club. Always a mechanic: A ship sitter for submarines at Mare Island 1938-1942, AT6s in WWII Army Air Core Western Training Command in Pacos, TX, continuous American Legion membership (1946-2019), currently with AL Post 362, Associate Member of US Submarine Veterans Gold Country Base.Ernie was proud to have kept Trainer Craft Airworthy, proud to have served the US Army Air Core and proud to have been employed from high school until retirement (1938-1983).Preceded in death by parents Ernest and Aline Frost, daughters JoAnna McClymond and Jane Frost, sister Goldie Elia. Survived by grands Chris (Lisa) Brownell, Teresa (Chuck) McClymond, several great grands, nieces and nephews and sister in law Ruthie Anderson (90).The services will be held at 11am, Mt. Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Ln Fair Oaks, 95628 on March 29th. A celebration of life will follow after at 1pm, Lew Howard Clubhouse, 7100 Baldwin Dam Rd, Folsom, CA 95630.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Legion Post 362 or Folsom City Host Lions Club in his name. Published in Auburn Journal on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary

Return to today's Obituaries for Auburn Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close