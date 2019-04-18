Eugene "Gene" R. Mendonca was born May 30, 1941, to Melvin and Isabelle (Teceira) Mendonca. He passed away March 21, 2019, in Folsom, CA, where he spent his childhood and was a 1959 graduate of Folsom High School. Gene served 2 years in the U.S Army and shortly after completing his service, he went to work for the CA Department of Transportation. After spending 32 years maintaining the roads on Donner Summit, he retired and returned to the family home in Folsom. Gene had many interests - specifically his love of motorcycles and riding trials events, model railroading and trains, creating artwork with pastels, and traveling. If you ever needed a "route" planned out for a trip through the Western or Southwestern states, Gene was the guy to go to! He could direct you to some of the most interesting, out-of-the way sites and he knew every nondescript road there was. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by his wife Lois, his many cousins, and lifelong friends. As requested by Gene, there will be no memorial service.
"Eat Your Dessert First... Life is Uncertain"
Published in Auburn Journal on Apr. 18, 2019