Eula Maxine Hulbert Marriott age 76 of Auburn passed away on Friday, March 13th at Sutter Roseville Hospital after fighting lung cancer for over 2 years. She was born September 9th, 1943 to Charles Drummond Hulbert & Maxine Vinnie Ricketts Hulbert in Grass Valley, CA. She grew up in Weimar, CA where her father provided for the family by being a gold miner, hunting guide & hog farmer to name a few of his many endeavors. The Hulbert family were natives of Auburn and settled here in 1863.
She went to elementary school at Placer Hills and completed one year of high school at Placer High before being transferred to the new Colfax High School when it was first built. She graduated from Colfax High School in 1962. She went to work right out of high school for Montgomery Wards in Auburn where she worked for 11 years until she had her daughter Suzie and decided to be a stay at home Mom.
In March 1978 she married Vern Marriott. They lived in Auburn on a ranch where they raised cows, pigs and chickens. She was the bookkeeper for the family business, Marriott Masonry, until they retired in 2000. They shared a love of antique cars and acquired several Model A & Model T Fords. They were very active in the Auburn A Club & the Mother Lode Model T Club where they did many tours over the years. They were also active in the Historical Society of Placer County. They enjoyed collecting antiques and obtained quite a collection that they set up in a personal museum. She loved to garden and was especially proud of her large yard and flowers. She was also very interested in genealogy and researched her family roots back to 1220 AD. She loved tracking down and meeting new distant relatives that she had found while doing her research.
She is survived by her husband Vern Marriott, daughter Suzie Pierroz, son Ken Marriott, daughter in law Olivia, grandchildren Levi & Maya all of Auburn, CA and sister Evie Harley of Fallon, NV. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in Auburn Journal on May 2, 2020