Eunice
May Espinor
5/13/1932 – 7/25/2019
Eunice May Lampi-Espinor, age 87 of Roseville, Ca passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019. She was born to Henry and Lempi Lampi on May 13,1932. She is predeceased in death by her husband Alphonso Espinor and her daughters Cindy Knowlton, Cathy Pepper and Diane Knox. She is survived by her children Sheri (Gene) Shropshire, Karen (Bob) Heddy, Denise (Dennis) Martinez, Michael (Kathy) Boyd and Kevin (Michelle) Boyd. She is also survived by 24 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great- great grandchildren.
The family will have a graveside service at Sylvan Cemetery 7401 Auburn Blvd., Citrus Heights, Ca. on August 24, 2019, 10:00 am.
