Faith Ward, age 96, passed away on July 6, 2020, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Laurie Ward and David Angel, and their son, Mason Angel, in Penryn, California. Faith was born August 2, 1923, in Oakland, California to Olaf Alman Busk of Bornholm, Denmark and Abby Lenore Crowley of Oakland, California. Faith attended Hayward High School where she met Richard Mason Ward. They were married December 13, 1941, almost a week after the Pearl Harbor attack. Richard joined the Merchant Marines and was shipped out immediately. Together they had three sons,

Rick, Steve and Greg, and one daughter, Laurie.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her five siblings, her husband Richard M. Ward, and her son Richard Allen Ward.

Faith grew up in Lake Forest in North Lake Tahoe with her three brothers, Peter, David and Alman, and her two sisters, Ethel and Beulah. Faith often spoke of her wonderful childhood growing up in Tahoe.

Faith loved spending time with her family which included camping into her 80's and many trips to Tahoe as recently as last year. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters who both had antique stores which Faith also enjoyed. The three sisters were energetic and busy and enjoyed being together. Visiting Ethel's antique store and home in Virginia City, Nevada and having dress-up tea parties with her friends were a favorite pastime. She was an excellent seamstress. She also enjoyed gardening and reading. She was very creative, often with a touch of the whimsical.

Faith is survived by her children, Steve, Greg, and Laurie Ward, her grandchildren

Mason Angel, Justin Ward, Jennifer Neta, Stacy Ward Wilks, Randi Valdez, Chelsea

Owens, and Erin Parodi. She had twelve great grandchildren. Faith was a foster parent for many years and had a relationship with her foster daughter, Sherry Strobel, until the very end of her life. Faith will be deeply missed by her family and friends and all who knew her. She never spoke ill of anyone, and she stayed positive until the end. She was ready to be with God.

A memorial service will follow at a later date.

Published in Auburn Journal on Aug. 5, 2020.