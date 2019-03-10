Forrest 'Duane' Castle, died on March 1, 2019 at the age of 92. He passed peacefully at home after battling rapid health degradation due to complications caused primarily by diabetes.
Born on November 21, 1926 in Amoret, Missouri, the middle son of Lewis and Charlotte. He is survived by his three children, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. His wife Judy died in 1986.
He joined the Army at the age of 18 where he worked through the ranks from Private to Chief Warrant Officer 4 and retired after 30 years of distinguished service. During his service he completed one tour in Korea and two tours in Vietnam and was stationed in Germany, Okinawa, Japan and throughout the US. As a paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne he developed a passion for free fall skydiving and was an avid HAM operator. While in Japan he learned to play flamingo style guitar. He had other hobbies such as dancing, gardening and as a skilled carpenter he built a beautiful custom home in Meadow Vista exactly to his wife's, Judy, specifications. He had direct ties to this Northern California community since 1973.
After retiring from the Army he formed a solar pool and spa business, a kiwi farm, sold real estate and eventually ventured into real estate investments traveling all over the United States looking for the right opportunities. He loved to putter in his yard and around his home. He taught his kids and grandkids many valuable lessons. He had a passion for Russia and their chance for a new way of life visiting several times making friends and helping people get ahead.
Duane was a great story teller and would keep us laughing until our sides hurt. Beloved by many through his generosity, sense of humor and his charming wicked smile. He will be missed.
Services will be at Lassila Funeral Chapel in Auburn on March 15th @ 11 am. Please feel free to stay for lunch in his honor.
In lieu of flowers please consider investing in stock for yourself or your family, it is what he would have wanted.
Published in Auburn Journal on Mar. 10, 2019