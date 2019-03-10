Featured Guest Book View Sign

Forrest 'Duane' Castle, died on March 1, 2019 at the age of 92. He passed peacefully at home after battling rapid health degradation due to complications caused primarily by diabetes.

Born on November 21, 1926 in Amoret, Missouri, the middle son of Lewis and Charlotte. He is survived by his three children, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. His wife Judy died in 1986.

He joined the Army at the age of 18 where he worked through the ranks from Private to Chief Warrant Officer 4 and retired after 30 years of distinguished service. During his service he completed one tour in Korea and two tours in Vietnam and was stationed in Germany, Okinawa, Japan and throughout the US. As a paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne he developed a passion for free fall skydiving and was an avid HAM operator. While in Japan he learned to play flamingo style guitar. He had other hobbies such as dancing, gardening and as a skilled carpenter he built a beautiful custom home in Meadow Vista exactly to his wife's, Judy, specifications. He had direct ties to this Northern California community since 1973.

After retiring from the Army he formed a solar pool and spa business, a kiwi farm, sold real estate and eventually ventured into real estate investments traveling all over the United States looking for the right opportunities. He loved to putter in his yard and around his home. He taught his kids and grandkids many valuable lessons. He had a passion for Russia and their chance for a new way of life visiting several times making friends and helping people get ahead.

Duane was a great story teller and would keep us laughing until our sides hurt. Beloved by many through his generosity, sense of humor and his charming wicked smile. He will be missed.

Services will be at Lassila Funeral Chapel in Auburn on March 15th @ 11 am. Please feel free to stay for lunch in his honor.

In lieu of flowers please consider investing in stock for yourself or your family, it is what he would have wanted. Funeral Home LASSILA FUNERAL CHAPEL - Auburn

551 Grass Valley Highway

Auburn , CA 95603

(530) 885-6271 Funeral Home Details Published in Auburn Journal on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Auburn Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All California obituaries "Folsom Telegraph, The" "Placer Herald, The" "Press-Tribune, The" Appeal Democrat Auburn Journal Bakersfield Californian Carmel Valley News Catalina Islander Chico Enterprise-Record Colfax Record Colusa Sun-Herald Corning Observer Culver City News Daily Breeze Daily Bulletin Daily Democrat Daily News Daily Pilot Daily Press Del Mar Times Desert Dispatch East Bay Times El Dorado Hills Telegraph Encinitas Advocate Event-News Enterprise Fort Bragg Advocate-News Fresno Bee Gazette Newspapers Glendale News-Press Glenn County Transcript Granite Bay Press-Tribune Hesperia Star Imperial Valley Press Online Inyo Register La Cañada Valley Sun La Jolla Light La Mirada Lamplighter Lake County Record-Bee Lincoln News Messenger Lodi-News Sentinel Los Angeles Daily News Los Angeles Times Los Cerritos Community News Mammoth Times Marin Independent Journal Merced Sun Star Mercury News Modesto Bee Monterey Herald Orange County Register Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times Palos Verdes Peninsula News Paradise Post Pasadena Star-News Petaluma Argus-Courier Pomerado News Press Democrat Press-Telegram Ramona Sentinel Rancho Santa Fe Review Redding Record Searchlight Redlands Daily Facts San Bernardino County Sun San Diego Union-Tribune San Francisco Chronicle San Gabriel Valley Tribune San Luis Obispo County Tribune Santa Barbara News-Press Santa Cruz Sentinel Solana Beach Sun Sonoma Index-Tribune The Antelope Valley Press The Beach Reporter The Burbank Leader The Desert Sun The Independent The Loomis News The Mendocino Beacon The Porterville Recorder The Press-Enterprise The Record The Reporter The Sacramento Bee The Salinas Californian The Santa Clarita Valley Signal The Seal Beach Sun The Sierra Star The Star-News The WillitsNews Times Herald Online Times-Standard Tulare County Ukiah Daily Journal Ventura County Star Whittier Daily News Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com