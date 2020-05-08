Guest Book View Sign Featured

Geneva (Perkins) Easley passed peacefully at home on Easter Sunday, April 12th, with family around her. She was born Geneva Edmon on June 14, 1922 in Shawnee, OK. She married Frank Perkins August 1st, 1940 in Clinton Arkansas and they lived at Botkinburg Arkansas. They moved to California in early 1960s and lived in Auburn, Rocklin, Lincoln and Roseville. They owned and operated a successful office furniture business for 20 years. She and Frank were happily married for 50 years before he passed in 1991. She married again in 1994 to Mark Easley, who passed in 2009. Geneva earned her Real Estate License and later a Broker's License. She was active in local politics, including the Alcohol Advisory Board for Placer County. She was also the Roseville Coordinator for the National Day of Prayer celebration. She was a devout Christian who began teaching Sunday school when she was just 8 years old, and she continued to share God's love her entire life. She touched lives all around her with her love, outgoing personality and genuine interest in people. Her home was always open for family and friends to stop by or stay a day or two. In her 90's, she authored "What Jesus Said", an unpublished book about the words of Jesus. Geneva was the Perkins and Edmon family historian to whom relatives would turn for family tales, help with memories and the answer to "who is that" in the black and white pictures. She was a comfort and help to many family members and friends who will miss her phone calls, cards and letters. She is survived by her sons HR and wife Pepper, Tim and wife Nancy, Carl and wife Chantal and daughter Jonita. She had many grandchildren, great-grand children and 3 great-great grandchildren, along with countless nieces, nephews and extended family. She touched the lives of so many and will be fondly remembered by all. Rest in Peace. Isaiah 40:31

Published in Auburn Journal on May 8, 2020

