Geneva (Tankersley) Smith
1927 - 2020

Our Beloved Mother, Geneva Tankersley Robinson Smith, 93, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020 in Carmichael CA. Born on August 1, 1927 in Oil City OK to parents; Oliver W & Elizabeth (Shrader) Tankersley; 10 siblings preceded her in death. After graduating Santa Paula High School in 1944, Mom married our father, Elmo Robinson in 1945. In 1965 she started working for the State of CA. After 1967, Mom solely raised 4 of 6 sons, while continuing her career work in accounting for the Dept of Corrections. In 1972, she achieved one of her greatest accomplishments, purchasing her Orangevale home. In 1982, Mom married JB Smith, retiring in 1985. Mom enjoyed traveling, spending time with her grandchildren; family. She had a passion for history; genealogy, as a member of Roseville Genealogy Society. She loved to dance, especially to songs performed by her favorite singer Elvis Presley. Preceded in death by her husband, JB Smith, sons; Covie, Jeff & Ron. Deeply missed by her sons; Travis(Lily), Stanley(Adele) & Rick(Paula). Grandchildren; Covie, Amandah, Blake, Lindsey, Kara & Lauren. Ten great grandchildren. Private memorial in Auburn, CA. Special thanks to AARC staff; Mary/Leon, Mission Home Care for excellent care.
Published in Auburn Journal on Oct. 9, 2020.
