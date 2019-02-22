Featured Guest Book View Sign

George (Topper) Cree departed this world one day short of his 80th birthday, on 1/28/19. He was the oldest child of George Sr. and Grace Cree and received the nickname of Topper from his father, due to him being the "top" of five boys and one girl in the family. George Sr. had a nickname for everyone. Topper started work at fourteen, working every weekend, often hitchhiking from Roseville to Folsom Blvd to work at Old MacDonald's Farm, a restaurant of the 1950's. He graduated from Roseville High School in 1957, one of twelve Crees to graduate from that school. He returned from the Navy to Roseville, to hire out at Southern Pacific Railroad in 1959 as a Brakeman/Conductor. Topper worked there 43 years. With his grandfather, father, and brothers, they worked a combined total of 230 years of service. At one time, six Cree men worked for Southern Pacific simultaneously.

Topper's first wife, Mary Ann Eurich, passed away leaving him with three young children. He was so happy when he met his second wife, Bea, who adopted his children, bringing them into a large, supportive and fun family from Loomis.

Throughout the years, Topper was known as a man who welcomed all people into their home, always cooking gourmet food for holidays and special occasions. Stepping into their home, you would see his oil paintings displayed throughout the house. Throughout their 42 years together, Bea and Topper traveled to may places including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, China, Italy, Greece, Guatemala and Mexico. Topper would then return home and paint various pictures recreating scenes from their adventures. He really was our "Man for All Seasons."

He leaves behind wife, Bea Bonner, daughters Deanna McManus (Jeff), Mary Baccari (Steve), son Steve Cree, and brother Bob (Becky) Cree. He also leaves behind two granddaughters, four great-grandsons, a large extended family, and many close friends.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 11 A.M. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 4450 Granite Drive, Rocklin, CA, followed by a reception.

A committal Service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, 11 A.M. at the Newcastle Cemetery.

The family requests that any remembrances be made to the Robert Bonner Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Paul's Place Association, P.O. Box 1167, Loomis, CA 95650.

97 Vernon Street

Roseville , CA 95678

