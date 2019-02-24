In remembrance of Geraldine White Turtle who passed away on February 14, 2019. She was born in Rosebud, SD, but raised since she was two years old in Fort Collins, CO. She graduated from high school there and went to a Native American College. She lived in Arizona before moving to Alameda, CA. She moved to Cool, CA in the mid-seventies where she resided for fifteen years before moving to Forest Hill, CA and later to Loomis, CA. She worked for The Superior Court of Placer County at the historical courthouse until her retirement. She was very active in the community and served as a volunteer for many Organizations. She leaves behind her husband Sam Munoz, her son and his family Loren Ray Jr. from Manteca, CA, her stepson Sam and stepdaughter Alberta Munoz and her adopted daughter Diane Etter from Portland, OR. Her brother Melvin White Turtle resides in Springfield, OR. She has several grandsons and one granddaughter.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine White Turtle.
Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 24, 2019