Born in St. Peter, Minnesota On August 15, 1917, Grace an only child, had a very unique childhood. Only three years old when her mother died, Grace moved in with her aunt and cousins. Her father died of pneumonia when Grace was twelve. Those early years created lasting relationships that existed till her final day on earth. She was a wonderful child who spent many fulfilling hours living with, loving, and playing with friends and relatives.

As she grew up she was a fantastic student throughout her school years. She was an intelligent and dedicated student. She was well rounded, as shown in her becoming a cheerleader in high school. She attended Mt. Holyoke for two years, and then went on the Northwestern University where she graduated with a degree in social work.

Grace returned to Minnesota and worked as a social worker. She married and gave birth to two children. Ann the oldest, became a school teacher, and the mother of three children. John, the youngest and father of two, went on to become a lawyer, and now is a judge. After World War II, Grace and her children moved to California. The family moved to Santa Ana. Grace worked as a social worker, but changed careers. She became a teacher in high school, a head counselor, and finally an assistant principal at Orange High School. Grace was admired by all. She was firm, but had a heart of gold. She always kept her word.

After retiring, grace remained very active. She was especially involved in the Santa Anna Presbyterian church. She participated until she moved to Auburn, California at the age of 96.

As a friend, mother, grandmother and mother-in-law Grace rated a twenty on a score of one to ten. She was always positive and never had a bad word to say about anybody. She was a giving person, who always thought more of everyone else, than of herself. Hers was a life well lived, filled with joy and bestowing joy to all who knew her. Her time on earth created many wonderful memories that will never be forgotten.

She is survived by her daughter, son, five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. She will be laid to rest at her family plot in St. Peter, Minnesota. Published in Auburn Journal on Apr. 25, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

