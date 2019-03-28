Gretchen Williams Jurek, 80, of Auburn died on March 15, 2019. Born in Minneapolis, she was raised in Idaho Falls, where she rode her horses, fished, hunted, and reigned as rodeo queen. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from UCLA; also attended Colorado Women's College, USC, and UC Berkeley. An avid traveler, she lived in New York, Rome, Los Angeles and San Francisco. She was Tahoe National Forest Service naturalist, and occasional forest fire fighter, before moving with her then-new husband to Roseville in 1976, and to Auburn in 1984.
A life-long artist, Gretchen was an art instructor for kids and adults, President of the Roseville Arts Center, Roseville Parks and Recreation Commissioner, Placer County History Museum docent, Lifeline volunteer, environmental advocate, and she held various jobs in the travel field-despite contending with many medical challenges. Preceded in death by her parents Betty and Dr. John Williams, and her sister Jean. Survived by brother Patrick in Santa Clara and Brian in Tucson, and husband Ron Jurek. In lieu of a memorial service, well-wishers are encouraged to donate to a local art education or nature protection organization.
Published in Auburn Journal on Mar. 28, 2019