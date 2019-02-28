Harold Ewing Wallace
On January 14th our family lost a beacon of a man, while heaven gained an incredible soul. Harold Ewing Wallace was a beloved man, a man who captivated all those around him with his profound quiet demeanor. Born 1934 in Dover, Arkansas, passed away in Auburn, California 2019. He has left behind a large family to carry on his memory, his lovely wife Mary Gail Wallace, his son and two daughters, eighteen grandchildren, as well as a large community of friends and students. We have all been impacted by his loss, but more importantly, our lives have been shook by his presence and fervent love for our Lord and Savior. On Saturday February 16th, 2019 at 4PM we gathered at Auburn Grace Community Church to celebrate the cherished memories of his life and live forever encouraged that he has finally arrived Home.
Auburn Grace Community Church
3126 Olympic Way
Auburn, CA 95603
Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 28, 2019