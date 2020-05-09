Hubert Sonheim passed away peacefully in Sacramento, CA on April 19, 2020. He was born March 22, 1938 in Chicago, IL to the late Frank and Erika Sonheim. To folks around him he was simply known as Hube, and if you ask any of them they'd tell you he had the kindest soul and would do anything for anybody. He loved God with all his heart and was known for his "I Love Jesus" cap. He married Gladys Fosberg in Nekoosa, WI in 1961. They had 11 children together. He later married Joan Stevenson in California. He worked extremely hard to provide for his family. He was experienced in many facets including farming, ranching, lumber milling, construction and factory work. There were many days that he'd be up before the sun and back after sunset from work. He loved living off the land. Hube's favorite hobbies included camping, fishing, going to rodeos, carshows and the state fair. He was happiest when he was in nature, particularly the mountains.
Hube was preceded in death by his wife Joan; brothers Robert, Gary and Kenneth; sisters Nancy and Janice. He is survived by his children Debra, Donna (Allen), Butch (Sandra), Karen (Rob), Nancy, Penny, Dorothy, Ervin, Gary, Ken and Jerry (Sara); sisters Dorothy, Marilyn, Susan, Joyce, Judy and brother Tom. Also 26 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Auburn Journal on May 9, 2020