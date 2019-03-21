Featured Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Joseph "Jim" Oakham. View Sign

James "Jim" Joseph Oakham, Jr. 87, peacefully passed away in his home on February 19,

2019. Jim's devotion to his family and his belief in God supported him through his illness with Parkinson's Disease. He was a kind and humble man who lived a rich and full life.

Jim was born in Los Angeles and was raised in the Yuba City area. As an adult Jim worked and lived in Sacramento, Alameda, West Lake Village, Reno and Auburn.

Jim had over 22 years of formal education. He graduated from Yuba City High School, attended UC Davis, UC Berkeley, CSU Sacramento, CSU Fullerton and Golden Gate University. Jim earned a bachelors and masters degree and a teaching credential.

Jim served 6 years in the US Navy in San Diego during the Korean Period.

Jim had over 50 years working as a Licensed Real Estate Appraiser, Consultant and Broker.

Most of Jim's career was self employment but over the years we was employed by Wells

Fargo, Bank of America and Merrill Lynch. He worked for the Sacramento County Assessors Office and Appeals Board. Jim was a member of the Appraisal Institute, and served as the Chapter President, Director, and Vice Governor.

Jim played college level basketball and baseball. One of his fond memories of college was playing against the Harlem Globetrotters. Jim was involved in multiple levels of youth

baseball.

Jim was an avid outdoors man. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and backpacking. His fondest

memories are deer hunting on his shared hunting property and duck hunting with singer Bing Crosby. Jim enjoyed reading, vegetable gardening, traveling, collecting arrow heads, coins

and stamps. Jim loved his loyal dog Chigger.

Jim had a positive outlook on life and a good sense of humor and he loved to share his life

experiences through his wonderful story telling. Jim was a loving and devoted son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family and was very proud of his children and grandchildren.

Published in Auburn Journal on Mar. 21, 2019

