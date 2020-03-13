Born to Merlin and Anna Gothier on Mar. 28, 1939 in Mitchell, SD. Jim passed away on Feb. 9, 2020 in Roseville, CA. He was the beloved husband to Sandee Gothier who preceded him in death on Mar. 1, 1998.
Jim is survived by 6 children; 12 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; a sister; brothers, nieces, nephews; cousins and numerous friends. Jim has been laid to rest next to his wife Sandee at Newcastle Cemetery in Newcastle, CA. There are no services planned at this time.
Published in Auburn Journal on Mar. 13, 2020