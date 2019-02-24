James Stephen Bard passed in peace at home with family, in Roseville at the age of 86, on February 16, 2019. He was proceeded in death by his wife, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by 5 children, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, as well as 2 sisters, a brother and numerous family members and friends, here and abroad. Jim served his country in the US Army with honor for 25 years. Having served in Korea and Vietnam and was also stationed throughout the world. He received several Meritorious Awards and Commendations. He served his God, church and community, with an open heart, generosity and a delightful smile. His parents were Missionaries, and he was recently inducted into his high school's Hall of Fame. He served as President of the Bard Memorial Fund, started by his Father, which will continue as a family legacy. He will be dearly missed by all. The world has lost a bright light and a true gentlemen, may you RIP. Service will be March 1st at 10:30am at Trinity Life Center 5225 Hillsdale Blvd. Sacramento. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Bard Memorial Fund or to a Veterans' organization of your choice.
Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 24, 2019