Guest Book View Sign Featured

Jean Charlotte Rudin, 88, Santa Rosa, CA passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 due to progressive Alzheimer's Disease. At the time of her death she resided in Santa Rosa, CA.

Born December 2, 1930 in Boston, Massachusetts to Jennie and Louis Shulman, Jean lived a full and vibrant life. She moved to Los Angeles, CA when she was 13 and met her future husband, Bernard David Rudin while in high school. They married in 1950 and started their life together in Los Angeles while Bernard obtained an Astrophysics degree from Cal Tech. He went to work for Lockheed in Northern California. They started their family in 1954 with the birth of their daughter Holly Anne followed by sister Emilie in 1958.

Bernard's 40+ year career in the computer industry with both Lockheed and IBM took the family around the U.S. They owned 10 beautiful homes during their marriage throughout California (Sunnyvale, Palos Verdes, Westlake Village, and Roseville) as well as in Poughkeepsie, New York and Austin, Texas.

While living in Sunnyvale in the 1960's, Jean had a successful professional career as an interior decorator working with the modern furniture designers of the time including Martin Bornstein, Eames and Barzalay. In the 1970's, Jean began a 38-year career as a realtor in Poughkeepsie, New York where she sold homes throughout the Hudson Valley. She became a broker and held active realty licenses in both California and New York, as well as a Certified International Realty designation.

During their 63 years of marriage, Jean and Bernard's favorite vacations were spent traveling by ship. They took over 68 cruises with family and friends to worldwide destinations that spanned the Caribbean, South America, Mediterranean, Tahiti, Hawaii and Alaska.

Their last home was in Roseville, California where they resided for 15 years. Bernard predeceased Jean on December 21, 2013.

Jean's verve, wonderful honesty, love of life, laughter, and fun will be missed by her two daughters Holly Rudin-Braschi and Emilie Jean Charlotte Rudin, 88, Santa Rosa, CA passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 due to progressive Alzheimer's Disease. At the time of her death she resided in Santa Rosa, CA.Born December 2, 1930 in Boston, Massachusetts to Jennie and Louis Shulman, Jean lived a full and vibrant life. She moved to Los Angeles, CA when she was 13 and met her future husband, Bernard David Rudin while in high school. They married in 1950 and started their life together in Los Angeles while Bernard obtained an Astrophysics degree from Cal Tech. He went to work for Lockheed in Northern California. They started their family in 1954 with the birth of their daughter Holly Anne followed by sister Emilie in 1958.Bernard's 40+ year career in the computer industry with both Lockheed and IBM took the family around the U.S. They owned 10 beautiful homes during their marriage throughout California (Sunnyvale, Palos Verdes, Westlake Village, and Roseville) as well as in Poughkeepsie, New York and Austin, Texas.While living in Sunnyvale in the 1960's, Jean had a successful professional career as an interior decorator working with the modern furniture designers of the time including Martin Bornstein, Eames and Barzalay. In the 1970's, Jean began a 38-year career as a realtor in Poughkeepsie, New York where she sold homes throughout the Hudson Valley. She became a broker and held active realty licenses in both California and New York, as well as a Certified International Realty designation.During their 63 years of marriage, Jean and Bernard's favorite vacations were spent traveling by ship. They took over 68 cruises with family and friends to worldwide destinations that spanned the Caribbean, South America, Mediterranean, Tahiti, Hawaii and Alaska.Their last home was in Roseville, California where they resided for 15 years. Bernard predeceased Jean on December 21, 2013.Jean's verve, wonderful honesty, love of life, laughter, and fun will be missed by her two daughters Holly Rudin-Braschi and Emilie Smith , RN, her son-in-laws John Braschi and Rick Smith, her granddaughter Nicole Julianne Smith, and her many relatives and friends. In lieu of a service, Jean would have wanted anyone who so chooses to contribute to either of her favorite charities: the Alzheimer's Foundation or Habitat for Humanity. Published in Auburn Journal on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Auburn Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All California obituaries "Folsom Telegraph, The" "Placer Herald, The" "Press-Tribune, The" Appeal Democrat Auburn Journal Bakersfield Californian Blue Pacific News Carmel Valley News Catalina Islander Chico Enterprise-Record Colfax Record Colusa Sun-Herald Corning Observer Culver City News Daily Breeze Daily Bulletin Daily Democrat Daily News Daily Pilot Daily Press Del Mar Times Desert Dispatch East Bay Times El Dorado Hills Telegraph Encinitas Advocate Event-News Enterprise Fort Bragg Advocate-News Fresno Bee Gardena Valley News Gazette Newspapers Glendale News-Press Glenn County Transcript Granite Bay Press-Tribune Hesperia Star Imperial Valley Press Online Inyo Register La Cañada Valley Sun La Jolla Light La Mirada Lamplighter Lake County Record-Bee Lincoln News Messenger Lodi-News Sentinel Los Angeles Daily News Los Angeles Times Los Cerritos Community News Mammoth Times Marin Independent Journal Merced Sun Star Mercury News Modesto Bee Monterey Herald Orange County Register Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times Palos Verdes Peninsula News Paradise Post Pasadena Star-News Petaluma Argus-Courier Pomerado News Press Democrat Press-Telegram Ramona Sentinel Rancho Santa Fe Review Redding Record Searchlight Redlands Daily Facts San Bernardino County Sun San Diego Union-Tribune San Francisco Chronicle San Gabriel Valley Tribune San Luis Obispo County Tribune Santa Barbara News-Press Santa Cruz Sentinel Solana Beach Sun Sonoma Index-Tribune The Alpine Sun The Antelope Valley Press The Beach Reporter The Burbank Leader The Desert Sun The East County Californian The Independent The Loomis News The Mendocino Beacon The Porterville Recorder The Press-Enterprise The Record The Reporter The Sacramento Bee The Salinas Californian The Santa Clarita Valley Signal The Seal Beach Sun The Sierra Star The Star-News The WillitsNews Times Herald Online Times-Standard Tulare County Ukiah Daily Journal Ventura County Star Whittier Daily News Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com