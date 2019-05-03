Jean Charlotte Rudin, 88, Santa Rosa, CA passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 due to progressive Alzheimer's Disease. At the time of her death she resided in Santa Rosa, CA.
Born December 2, 1930 in Boston, Massachusetts to Jennie and Louis Shulman, Jean lived a full and vibrant life. She moved to Los Angeles, CA when she was 13 and met her future husband, Bernard David Rudin while in high school. They married in 1950 and started their life together in Los Angeles while Bernard obtained an Astrophysics degree from Cal Tech. He went to work for Lockheed in Northern California. They started their family in 1954 with the birth of their daughter Holly Anne followed by sister Emilie in 1958.
Bernard's 40+ year career in the computer industry with both Lockheed and IBM took the family around the U.S. They owned 10 beautiful homes during their marriage throughout California (Sunnyvale, Palos Verdes, Westlake Village, and Roseville) as well as in Poughkeepsie, New York and Austin, Texas.
While living in Sunnyvale in the 1960's, Jean had a successful professional career as an interior decorator working with the modern furniture designers of the time including Martin Bornstein, Eames and Barzalay. In the 1970's, Jean began a 38-year career as a realtor in Poughkeepsie, New York where she sold homes throughout the Hudson Valley. She became a broker and held active realty licenses in both California and New York, as well as a Certified International Realty designation.
During their 63 years of marriage, Jean and Bernard's favorite vacations were spent traveling by ship. They took over 68 cruises with family and friends to worldwide destinations that spanned the Caribbean, South America, Mediterranean, Tahiti, Hawaii and Alaska.
Their last home was in Roseville, California where they resided for 15 years. Bernard predeceased Jean on December 21, 2013.
Jean's verve, wonderful honesty, love of life, laughter, and fun will be missed by her two daughters Holly Rudin-Braschi and Emilie Smith, RN, her son-in-laws John Braschi and Rick Smith, her granddaughter Nicole Julianne Smith, and her many relatives and friends. In lieu of a service, Jean would have wanted anyone who so chooses to contribute to either of her favorite charities: the Alzheimer's Foundation or Habitat for Humanity.
