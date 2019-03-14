Jeanne Jones died on February 16, 2019, following a long stay at Kindred Care/Sienna in Auburn, CA. She was preceded by her husband of 54 years, Ronald Lee Jones of Antigo, WI, on March 18, 2010, and her son, Jeffrey Jones on January 7, 1993.
She is survived by her daughter Kelly (Jones) Brackett and sister Betty Starr of Auburn, CA, brother George Grimsrud of Portage, Wisconsin, grandchildren Stephanie Cooke Perez of Auburn, CA, Thomas and Mindy Brackett of Dobbins, CA, and great-grandchildren Julian Jeffrey Perez, Mila Pearl Brackett and twins Alex and Brandon Brackett.
She is also survived by Mike and Teri Vonasek, Jen and Adam Russell, Jen Lang, Kim Molzahn and their families, and the many other friends and neighbors in Auburn and Wisconsin, all of whom she considered extended family.
Jeanne was born October 6, 1938, in Superior, WI, the daughter of George H. and Ruby B. Grimsrud. She attended school at The Wisconsin Academy, where she met and later married Ron, but they had lived in the Auburn foothills for more than 50 years. She was always known for her outgoing personality and, of course, the scrumptious sandwiches and cookies she would make for anyone who happened through her front door. Kelly's schoolmates say that they always wanted to trade lunches with her!
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Jeanne's and Ron's lives on March 17. 2019 at The Ridge from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. The Ridge Events Center/Bar & Grill is located at 2020 Golf Course Rd. in Auburn, CA.
Published in Auburn Journal on Mar. 14, 2019