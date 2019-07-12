Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Thomas Faravelli. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 507 Scott St. Folsom , CA 95630 (916)-985-2295 Featured

Jeffrey Thomas Faravelli, son of Ralph and Carmen Faravelli, died unexpectedly in Sacramento, CA at the age of 53. Jeffrey is survived by his sisters, Jennifer of Folsom, Camille of Folsom, brother Keith of El Dorado Hills, his sons, Nick of Citrus Heights, Jared of Folsom, Jake and Cole of Roseville, his nephews, Jason and Todd, his niece, Marissa. Jeffrey was born on December 15,1965 in Mountain View, CA, where he would later have four children. After the fourth child was born, the family set out to find a place in which they could raise the rambunctious children. In 1998 Jeffrey, accompanied by his children and wife, made the great trek to El Dorado Hills, where they found a nice house in a cul de sac. During the process he opened up his very first business, AGRO CYCLES AND SPORTS. Shortly after Jeffrey's parents and relatives made the move to El Dorado Hills. Here is where Jeffrey was able to enjoy his family and pass on his own passions to his children. One of these passions was motorcycles which all of his children grew to love and enjoy as he did. He will be missed dearly.

A memorial service will be held at Miller Funeral Home Chapel in Folsom on Sunday July 14th at 1:00 p.m. Graveside service afterwards at Lakeside Memorial Lawn in Folsom. Miller Funeral Home is located at 507 Scott St, Folsom, CA 95630 Lakeside Memorial Lawn is located at 1201 Forrest St, Folsom, CA 95630

