Jeremy John Zablotny of Auburn, California passed away on May 20th 2019 after a five year battle with cancer.
Jeremy was born in San Diego, California, to Hank and Maureen Zablotny on May 5, 1979. He graduated from Colfax High School in 1997. He had a successful career with Sunbelt Rentals as a Climate Control Specialist. Jeremy's generosity, positive attitude and big smile has impacted many lives.
Jeremy is survived by his beloved daughter Gabby, his Father Hank, his Brothers James and David, Nephew Liam, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many Friends. He is predeceased in death by his Mother Maureen in 1987 and his Brother Andy in 2015.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday May 29th at 10 am, Lassila Funeral Chapel 551 Grass Valley Hwy in Auburn. Burial will follow at New Auburn Cemetery.
Published in Auburn Journal on May 23, 2019