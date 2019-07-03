Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jmaes Richard "Barney" Gruber. View Sign Service Information Chapel of the Hills 1331 Lincoln Way Auburn , CA 95603 (530)-885-3773 Featured

James Richard "Barney" Gruber was born on 13 October 1924 in Townsend, Montana to Edward Patrick and Dora Anne (Dawson) Gruber. He grew up the 5th of 9 children along the Missouri River near Toston, MT during the Great Depression.

Barney was 17 years old at the beginning of WWII and worked at the Mount Washington mine near Jefferson City, MT producing critical and strategic minerals necessary for the war as 4 of his military age brothers were enlisting in the Army and Navy.

In early 1944, Barney joined the US Marine Corps and contributed to the war effort in uniform. He landed on the beach in the 19th wave of the Battle of Iwo Jima and shortly after assisted in the occupation of Japan after V-J Day.

After the war, Barney returned to the Helena, Montana area and in 1947 married the love of his life, Lois Marie Hunter, daughter of Homer and Agnes Hunter of East Helena.

Between 1948 and 1954, 5 children were born as Barney perfected his skills as a crane operator on major dam-building projects in Montana. This occupation - spurred by the golden years of water projects and interstate highway construction - along with his and Lois's adventurous spirit took the family to California in 1956.

After moving to and from numerous locations in Northern California, Barney and Lois "retired" to Newcastle, CA in 1974. With children raised, but always around, Barney and Lois created a wonderful ranch where they bred registered Charolais cattle, some of which remain on the place today.

He was a life-long and devote member of the Catholic Church and served as a distinguished member of the Knights of Columbus; as well as the Elks Club, the 5th Marine Division Iwo Jima Veterans, and the Operating Engineers Union.

On radio, tv, or at the stadium, Barney was a faithful follower – through joy and pain – of the San Francisco Giants since the baseball team moved to California in 1958. In retirement, he and Lois enjoyed travel adventures throughout Europe, China and many places in the US.

Barney died on 29 June 2019 at the age of 94. Throughout his life family and friends were always at the forefront. He is survived by Lois, his loving wife of 72 years, his 5 children – Jim (Lisa), Joliet, MT, Connie (Jim Jordan), Newcastle, CA, Mike, Newcastle, CA, Don (Judy), Loomis, CA, and Debra (David), Seattle, WA – his brother Frank (Bonnie), Helena, MT; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Barney is deceased by his mother and father, 5 brothers, 2 sisters, and 1 grandchild (Jean-Phillipe).

A rosary will be held Sunday the evening of the 7th of July at 6:00 pm at Chapel of the Hills. Funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's church in Auburn; 10:30 am Monday July 8th. Immediately following will be a reception at the Elks Lodge.

