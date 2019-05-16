JoAnn Marie Wojcik, 78, opened the Golden Gates to her next journey of life. She passed in the morning of May 7, 2019 with a number of close family members and friends by her bedside, including husband Edward, brother Wayne and his wife Debbie, son David, daughter Robin and close dear friend Bonnie. She passed from complications due to a lasting condition that she had been battling for some time. Her love for life, strong will and determination held off her fate for years. She was spiritually and physically committed to spending all of her time with her family of seven children, nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren and five daughters-in-law. JoAnn was a lady of many qualities - she was caring, loving, and a great listener. She was fondly referred to as the "Portuguese Dove." With her emotions changing by the flight path of her wings, you were always wondering what to expect next. She loved her holidays, the Beach, Disneyland, Yosemite, the Oakland Raiders and the Oakland A's. She was born in Oakland, California to her parents, Eloise and Burl Jones. She resided in Applegate, California with her husband Ed of 38 years. She loved spending time on her front deck, drinking coffee with her husband, visiting with her friends, family and pets. She was blessed with laughter, tears, hopes, dreams and an eyebrow that went up to let you know you were in the line of fire. She loved her work and co-workers of many years at Headstart Preschool and possessed a great passion for her first love - working at a small hardware store called Edgewood Supply. JoAnn was loved by many and touched numerous lives. If you were a new acquaintance, you wouldn't know it. She loved making new friends and loved keeping old ones as well. Her celebration of life will be held at her favorite place: Dingus McGee's, 14500 Bell Road, Auburn, California on Monday, May 20 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Auburn Journal on May 16, 2019