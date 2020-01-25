John Morgan Garcia Jr. passed peacefully in his home with his loving wife of 37 years, Linda, and two children -Suzanne and David- on January 7, 2020 after a 4.5 year battle with cancer. John was born to John and Joyce Garcia on December 17, 1955 in St. Petersburg, Florida. John is survived by his mother and his siblings, Robert and Lisa. Preceding John in death was his father and his oldest brother Richard.
John was an athlete and a scholar. He pitched in 1973 for the Rebels of Dixie Hollins High in St. Pete where he was scouted for the Major Leagues. During the summers of college at St. Pete Junior College and Eckerd College, he would travel to New York to direct and lifeguard summer camps for kids. A world traveler and backpacker, he went through Europe and across the US, where he finally settled in the San Francisco Bay Area. It was in Marin County that he met and fell in love with his wife Linda, and received his first public teaching job on the same day his first child, Suzanne, was born in 1983. John had energy and determination. His son David was born, he built his first home in Cool, CA and he landed a new teaching job all within a short time. And he still found time to fulfill his dream to build a log cabin in the mountains.
John touched many lives as a school teacher at Skyridge Elementary in Auburn, CA where he motivated and engaged students and included many above-and-beyond elements like his featured student "Wall of Fame", classroom economics system, and annual Camp Augusta trip. For his excellence, he was awarded teacher of the year many times throughout his 33 year career. He was loved by many and created many relationships within the Auburn Community.
After retiring and despite aggressive cancer, John continued to be full of life and an avid traveler with Linda, his best friend and wife, by his side. He recently went on trips with his family to Maui, Big Trees, CA and to his beloved San Carlos, Mexico. He visited his family in Florida and completed a tour of National Parks with his wife. He also very much loved his home, family, pups, and neighbors. He was a knowledgeable and social guy who could chat about most anything with anyone. On most days you would find him working on a project or walking his dogs. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, his DIY skills, his dedication to making the world a better place and to being a great family man and friend.
We will always love and miss you, John! A Celebration of Life will be announced in the coming weeks.
Published in Auburn Journal on Jan. 25, 2020