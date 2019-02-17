McKenzie, John Scott, 65, died Monday January 28, 2019 in Citrus Heights, California after a courageous 10-year battle with neuroendocrine cancer. John was born in Auburn, California, to Wade & Barbara (Bobbe) McKenzie on August 25, 1953. He graduated from Placer High School and continued his studies at Sierra Community College and Sacramento State College. He married the love of his life, Joy (Medford), in St. Helena, California, May 17,1997. John was a professional plumber having worked in new construction for 18 years. He changed careers in 1996 and began working in sales for Mr. Moulding. He retired as manager in 2015. John was passionate about Lake Tahoe and antique wooden boats. He enjoyed numerous vacations over the years at the cabin in Meeks Bay. John was full of life and always available to help anyone in need. He was well known for his relentless, fun-loving teasing of both young and old. For years he played Santa Claus at his annual family Christmas celebrations enjoying what he loved doing most, spending time with his family and friends.
John leaves behind his beloved wife Joy, mother Bobbe, brother Kenneth McKenzie, nephew KJ McKenzie, niece Ciara McKenzie, brother-in-law Jack Simmons, niece Amanda (Simmons) McReynolds and her children Broc & Blake, "adopted" son Jeremy Appel and his family, extended family, and many treasured friends. John is preceded in death by his father Wade McKenzie, sister Andie (McKenzie) Simmons, and nephew Wade Tyler Simmons. A Celebration of Life will be held 1 PM, February 22, at The Ridge Golf Course & Event Center, 2020 Golf Course Road, Auburn, CA 95602. Reception to follow. Joy and family wish to extend sincere thanks to John's Sojourn Hospice team, and particularly nurses Angel and Shay for the dignified and personal care they provided. Memorials may be sent to Stanford University Development Services, PO. Box 20466 Stanford, CA, 94309-0466 or https://makeagift.stanford.edu.
Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 17, 2019