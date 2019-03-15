Featured Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny Wayne Walker Jr.. View Sign

On Friday, March 1st, 2019, Johnny Wayne "Red label" Walker Jr., loving husband and father of 2, passed away at his home at the age of 41. He was a resident of Grass Valley, Ca. Johnny was born on February 22, 1978 in Auburn, Ca. to Johnny and Deborah (Butner) Walker. On May 2, 2013, Johnny married Sarah Kingston. He helped raise Sarah's 2 daughters, Lily and Sophie. At the time of his passing, he was a meat cutter at Mar-Val (Sierra Market) in Colfax, Ca.

Johnny had a passion for

John was preceded in death by: uncles Greg Butner and Joseph Walker, grandparents Claude and Reva Walker, grandparents Bill and Evelyn Turner, grandmother Julie Goding, and his beloved cats: Poof, Tiger, Josh, and Meeka.

Johnny is survived by: wife, Sarah and 2 step-daughters, Lily and Sophie, of Grass Valley, sister Kendyl Walker of Washington state, parents Johnny and Kim Walker of Colfax, parents Deb Walker and Galen Goding of Colfax, grandparents Lorne and Kathryn Butner of Sparks, cousin Joe Burgess of Alta, who was one of his very best friends from the beginning of time. He is also survived by many other, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends all of whom he loved very much.

A viewing will be held on March 15, 2019 from 4-6pm at Chapel of the Angels Mortuary in Grass Valley. A memorial will be held on April 6, 2019 from 2-5pm at Sierra Vista Community Center in Colfax. If you would like to donate to Johnny's memorial you may do so by way of Venmo: Sarah-Walker-106 or PayPal: PayPal.me/sarahwalker13.

