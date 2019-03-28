Joyce Ann Roe went to the arms of Jesus on 3/4/19.
She was born 9/17/1940 in Minnesota. She grew up in Michigan. In her teens she joined the US Army and learned phlebotomy. She married in 1962 and moved to California. While raising two kids , she went to nursing school and got her LVN degree. She enjoyed her job at Palo Alto medical clinic. She also enjoyed reading and watching movies. Joyce lovingly leaves behind her two children Faith Causie (Matt) and William Roe Jr.(Katherine).Six grandchildren Joshua (Morgan), Elle (Johnny), Hannah ,Jarod, Ryan and Emily. And three great grandchildren June, Sadie and Hudson. And her constant companion dog Mist.
Joyce will be missed.
There will be a celebration of her life on April 20 . If interested in attending please call Faith at 530 613 3546 .
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sutter Auburn Faith Hospice.
Published in Auburn Journal on Mar. 28, 2019