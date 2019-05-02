Joyce, a lifelong animal lover and co-owner of Skyline Kennels, was born and raised in San Francisco where she attended Lincoln High School, and played an active role in her younger years in her family's corporation, Doelger Construction.
Joyce is survived by her husband George, her children Leslie LaManna, David Michel, and Glen Galaich, and her brother John Doelger. She had eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
As the co-founder and owner of Skyline Kennels (with her sister Thelma), Joyce was very successful in breeding and showing short-haired collies. Skyline Kennels produced several national champions, including Champion Skyline's Wooden Horse that ranked first among collies in the nation in 1979. "Horse" also won his breed that same year at the Westminster Kennel Club show in Madison Square Garden.
Before she contracted Alzheimer's Disease nearly a decade ago, Joyce was very engaged in politics and current events. At times, you could find Joyce registering voters and staying politically active in other ways. She also often engaged in healthy political discussions with friends and family.
Donations in Joyce's name can be made to the at www.alz.org.
