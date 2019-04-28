Judith Ann Chedester MacDonald born April 30, 1941, known by most as Judy, passed away February 20, 2019 following a brief illness. Judy has been the beloved wife and best friend of Stanley MacDonald for over 54 years. She also leaves behind daughters Robin (Scott) Cary, Heather MacDonald and Linda (Scott) Tolley, sister Jann Alameda, nephews Scott (Teresa) Graves and Michael Graves, grandchildren Justin (Brooke) Cary, Joshua (Nicolette) Cary, Nikki Cary, Jordan (Laura) Cary and Kayla (Thomas) Howard, 13 great grandchildren and many other relatives and close friends.
Judy is remembered by all for her kindness, love, generosity, and especially her sense of humor. She was known by many for her fine crafting skills and all the beautiful things she made knitting, crocheting, applique and quilting. You always enjoyed a delicious meal at her home and her baked goods were wonderful. She is loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
We celebrate her life on the day of her birth this Tuesday April 30th 2019 at the Tahoe Club from 5PM to 10PM– 902 Lincoln Way in Auburn. Family and friends gather to share photos, laughs and memories of our beloved Judy, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
