Judy Lynn Howell was born in Grass Valley, CA and unexpectedly passed away on January 14, 2019 in her home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Lynn Howell.
Judy worked as a shirt presser at Elm Dry Cleaners for over 20 years. She enjoyed gardening, and spending time with her great granddaughters.
Judy is survived by her only daughter Missie Procopio (John), Grandchildren Ashley Drone (Will), Chelsey Dittmer (Matt), Jonathan Procopio (Tori) and Jeremy Procopio; Great grandchildren Lynnsey and Kylee Drone, Elle, Keelie, Paislee, and Delaney Procopio. Brother Terry Denton and sister Phyllis Vieria. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Dale Howell, sister Patricia Thomas, grandson Charlie Strong, and her parents. There will be no service at her request.
Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 14, 2019