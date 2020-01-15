Larry Hampel, a longtime resident of Alta, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 with his wife and daughter by his side. Larry was born on August 2, 1953 in Sacramento and was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Pat (Stout) Hampel and his brother Clifford Hampel. Larry is survived by his wife, Suzanne; his daughters; Jamie (Glenn) of Auburn, Ashley of Sacramento, and Montana of Dutch Flat. He also leaves behind six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In addition to his immediate family and extended family members, Larry touched the lives of many friends through his creative woodworking and cabinet making skills, his unwavering commitment to improving his golf game, his strong desire to help his customers in the quilting community, and, most importantly, with his love of Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior. A celebration of Larry's life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2019 at 2p.m. at the Alta Community Center, 33950 Alta Bonny Nook Rd, Alta. Donations in Larry's name may be made to Sierra-Pacific Teen Challenge 43440 Laing Rd. Emigrant Gap, CA 95717.
Published in Auburn Journal on Jan. 15, 2020