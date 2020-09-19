Larry Vicory, 83, went home to our Lord on September 10, 2020. Larry died peacefully at his residence in Fair Oaks, CA surrounded by his family and friends.Larry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rita Vicory; daughter Lisa Vicory of Plainville, CT; sons Bob Correllof Carson City, NV and Mike Vicory (Amber) of Covington, LA; and his grandchildren Justin (15), Anna (5) and Ben (3) Vicory.Larry was born on January 11, 1937 in Newcastle, CA. While his childhood was tough, his grit and determination enabled him become a star football player in high school, and later become a championship skeet shooter and sprint car driver. As a "jack of all trades," he had a diversity of jobs over the course of his career, to include working for Lucky's Supermarkets, Granite Construction and repairing aircraft at McClellan AFB. Larry was as tough as they come. He underwent over 40 surgeries during the course of his life, but he never complained and always looked forward with optimism.While Larry accomplished many things, he would tell you his best moments were spending time with his "sweetheart" and bragging about how proud he was of his kids. Even when he was diagnosed with bladder cancer, his indomitable spirit could not be dampened, and he lived 10 more years to witness the birth of his grandkids, whom he loved dearly.The family is planning to have a celebration of life at a later date, estimated in spring of 2021.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Snowline Hospice, MD Anderson Cancer Center or UC Davis Medical Center.