Larry was born in Seattle, Washington and passed away while on a birding trip in Thimphu, Bhutan. He grew up in Atherton, California, and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University in 1955 and an MBA from Cal Berkeley in 1960. He served in the United States Air Force as a pilot from 1965 to 1971 and achieved the rank of Captain.
Larry's parents were Vilva and Lawrence Broeren. He is survived by his sister, Joanne Hedegard; his daughter Sandra Broeren; his son Rob Broeren and two grandsons, Will Broeren-Bjorklun and Rigel Broeren. Larry was married to Carolyn Arnett Broeren, of Roseville, California for 53 years. Carolyn passed away April 5, 2015.
For the majority of Larry's career he worked in the paper industry with Crown Zellerbach Corp., and over a 20 year period they moved seven times with the company, to Washington, Ohio, Oregon (twice), Illinois and New York (twice). They also lived in Pennsylvania and Georgia, where Larry worked as a corporate consultant for Simons Eastern for almost a decade.
Larry and Carolyn's primary hobbies were birding and traveling, and Larry's love of photography was a natural complement. Larry continued in these pursuits until his passing, and had 4,996 birds on his life list. He traveled to all of the continents, but his favorite was Africa. He visited numerous times, including a 50th wedding anniversary trip to Tanzania with family and friends. Larry enjoyed chronicling their travels with slide shows, which he would narrate with detailed notes. These were shared with family, local birding groups and other organizations.
Larry enjoyed being active. He was a dedicated runner, which started from his high school days and led to a track scholarship at Stanford. He loved to work in the yard, with particular attention to his rose garden. He enjoyed hiking with the Sun City hiking group and birding with the local Audubon club. He looked forward to his annual Stanford reunion with his Sigma Chi fraternity brothers every Fall and Stanford football games. Shakespeare festivals were annual traditions. Most of all, Larry loved to spend time at the family cabin in Sunriver, OR. Larry will be remembered as a true gentleman, an inquisitive learner and a man dedicated to his family. He will be dearly missed.
A celebration of his life will be held on May 28th at 3 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Community Church in Roseville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy.
Published in Auburn Journal on May 17, 2019