Leo Johnny Hernandez 51, of Roseville, California passed away the morning of June 9, 2020. Leo was a lifelong resident of Roseville and attended Secret Ravine School in Newcastle and Sierra College in Rocklin, California. Leo was the youngest of seven children, and from a very young age developed a quick wit and became known for his brilliant comebacks, often keeping his family in stiches with laughter. Leo had a huge presence as was evident by his vast array of friends, some of whom are members of the Roseville Fire Department. It was not uncommon for Leo to run into friends wherever he went - he had a magnetic personality, was beloved in his Roseville neighborhood, and he was always the first to welcome a new neighbor with a Corona beer in hand. Leo was an active participant in the Special Olympics and excelled in downhill skiing, field hockey and soccer earning him a wall covered in gold medals and awards for his athletic prowess. Throughout his life Leo was a faithful 49er fan and would often train with Joe Montana when the team was training at Sierra College. His collection of jerseys and 49er memorabilia was extensive. Leo was employed at Dimple Records in Roseville for nearly 20 years. He loved all music, but preferred country music, and his favorite entertainer was Garth Brooks who he had the opportunity to see in concert several times (and even received a personally autographed photo from Garth). Leo loved to travel. Some of his happiest times were spent with his family on the Big Island of Hawaii, where he celebrated his 40th birthday overlooking the Pacific Ocean with a large gathering of family and friends. Leo was preceded in death by his father Ignacio, sisters Gloria Adams, Lupe Munoz and Lucy Goodman, his favorite Uncle Inez (Chivo Sr.) Sanchez, and his devoted beagle Bingo. He is survived by his mother Elvira Hernandez, brother's Mark (Roseville) and David Hernandez (Los Angeles) and sister Stella Bernhardt (Hilo, Hawaii), aunt Petra Sanchez (Marysville) and numerous nieces, nephews, loving cousins, god-children, friends, his caretaker and dear friend Elizabeth, and his dog Rascal B. Leo's friends and family are devastated at his unexpected passing. He was a bright shining light and lived his life with strength, courage and determination. He was the best of all of us, and will forever be in our hearts!
A private mass will be held on July 6, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church and will be live streamed on YouTube https:YouTube.com/c/SaintRoseofLimaRoseville/live
at 11:00am for those who would like to participate in Leo's memorial. A celebration of life and burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Roseville Firefighters Charity Honor Guard PO Box 638, Roseville, CA 95678, in memory of Leo.