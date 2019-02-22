Leon "Shorty" Vicencio passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 after a brief illness. Shorty was a long-time resident of Rocklin, who spent his early life in Auburn. He enlisted in the Marine Corps where he proudly served his country. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton and the Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay in Hawaii and served in the Korean War.
After his military service, Shorty returned to Placer County where he was a groundskeeper at the Sunset Whitney Golf Course for many years. After retiring, Shorty volunteered countless hours for the Rocklin Historical Society with his good friend Gene Johnson. He was a kind, generous friend to all, and will be sadly missed.
A celebration of Shorty's life will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at 11 a.m. at the Old St. Mary's Chapel located at 5251 Front Street in Rocklin.
Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 22, 2019