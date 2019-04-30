Linda Kay Cree Linda was born on April 15, 1946 to Manuel and Bernice Eurich in Fresno, CA and passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones on March 26, 2019. Linda married James Larry Cree in 1963 and went on to become a professional bowler who went on to win many national and state titles and was inducted into the Women's Bowling Hall of Fame on July 7, 1994. When James retired from the railroad after 42 years of service they enjoyed competitive country swing dancing and won many local contests. They also enjoyed RVing with their daughter Sharon Joy Cree. James and Linda were both avid animal lovers and took their dogs everywhere with them. Linda is preceded in death by her husband James Larry Cree, parents Manuel and Bernice, her sisters Judy Erecart and MaryAnn Cree. She is survived by her daughter Sharon Joy Cree and Sister Darlene Aldridge, as well as many family and friends.
Published in Auburn Journal on Apr. 30, 2019