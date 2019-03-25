Linda Ripley Murray, 70, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. She was born to Elizabeth and Paul Ripley, July 2, 1948, in Sacramento, California. Linda was the 2nd of 3 children born to Elizabeth and Paul. Linda is survived by elder brother David Ripley of Portland, Oregon. Linda's younger brother, Robert Ripley from Rocklin, CA., recently passed away in February after a battle with cancer. Linda graduated Bryn Athyn High School in Pennsylvania in 1966. After graduation, she lived in several locations including South Lake Tahoe, Jackson Hole Wyoming, and Sacramento. Linda relocated to Newcastle in 1976 where she met and married Gilbert Murray in 1978. They lived together in Newcastle for thirty-seven years where they created the Newcastle Baseball League in 1979 and were host to the best annual 4th of July parties for family and friends. Linda is survived by five children: Christina Helman, of Citrus Heights; Sean Thomas, of Folsom; Julie Young, of Texas; Tara Hall, of Rocklin and Danielle Peppard, of San Diego. Additionally, she is survived by fourteen grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Linda was predeceased by her loving husband Gilbert in 2014 and her beautiful granddaughter, Morgan Helman in 2013.
Linda was a gracious and wonderful person who dearly and unconditionally loved everyone in her life. Family and friends are invited to a "Celebration of Life" for Linda, which will be held on April 5th at 2:00 p.m. at Blackberry Creek, 470 Woodlake Lane in Newcastle.
Published in Auburn Journal on Mar. 25, 2019