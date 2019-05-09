Lola May Fowler Rasmussen was born August 17, 1925 and passed away April 9, 2019. She was 93. Lola was the youngest of four children born to Evva and Joseph Fowler. Lola grew up in Auburn, CA, graduating from Placer High School. She attended Chico State University earning a teaching credential. She taught in San Juan Unified, Lincoln and South Placer Unified School Districts. She married George Delbert Rasmussen in 1949 and lived in Carmichael. In 1964 they moved to Newcastle, where they raised their family. After retiring, Lola was the "poster child" for continuing education, taking classes in art and specifically painting, piano, sewing, and computers. She and George also loved square dancing, camping, RV-ing and gardening. When her husband of 63 years died, she moved into an assisted living facility, where she enjoyed meeting new people and "not having to cook"! She is survived by her six children, Jude Hryce (Ken), Curtis Rasmussen (Grace), Janie Moore (John), Gregg, Donnie (Danna), and Carol Marceau (Ben); 13 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Saint Luke's Episcopal Church in Auburn, CA on May 10 at 11:00am.
Published in Auburn Journal on May 9, 2019